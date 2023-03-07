Home

‘Maa, Please Save Me’: Assam Man Calls Mother Before Being Chopped Into Pieces In UP

Tutan was a resident of Hatibhanga Colony in Lumding. He started his journey from Lumding to Dibrugarh on March 1 and later from Dibrugarh, he took Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur special Holi train to work as a bedroll provider in the train.

Assam: In yet another shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam was found chopped into two pieces on the railway track of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was employed as a bedroll provider in the AC compartment of train. According to media reports, the man contacted his mother and pleaded to be saved. He said, ” “Maa, please save me, they are going to kill me. I won’t be able to see you again. Please save me Maa”.

The deceased’s family suspects that Tutan was killed inside the train and his body was dumped on the railway track at Gorakhpur Station.

Before getting killed, Tutan called his mother and informed that a plan was being hatched to eliminate him. He claimed that he was going to be killed on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to identify and nab the culprits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.