mAadhaar app being phased out: How to set up the new aadhaar app and its features

UIDAI has announced that it will discontinue the existing mAadhaar app and launch a new app in its place. Here are the steps on how to set up the new Aadhaar app.

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UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app. Representational image/PTI

Have you been using the mAadhaar app? Then this news is for you. The mAadhaar app is set to be phased out and users will soon have to migrate to UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app. The updated platform has been designed with stronger privacy protections and improved security measures.

The app allows users to store and access their Aadhaar credentials offline, eliminating the need to carry a physical card. It also enables selective sharing of information, meaning users can reveal only the details necessary for a particular purpose while keeping the rest private.

Steps to login to the new Aadhaar app

First of all, download the new Aadhaar app from Play Store or App Store in your mobile.

After opening the app, give necessary permissions for camera, SMS and calls.

After this, click on “Begin Journey” and then select “Continue to Register”.

Now enter your Aadhaar number and confirm it.

After this, read the terms and conditions and click on Continue.

Now your information will be verified through SMS.

The app will then ask you to perform face authentication by showing your face to the camera.

Finally, set a 6-digit PIN so that you can easily log in later.

What are the benefits of the new Aadhaar app

The new Aadhaar app has many better features than the old mAadhaar app.

This app verifies your identity in a more secure way and takes special care of the privacy of your

information.

You can share only the necessary details by hiding sensitive information like full address as per your requirement.

For more security, it also has the option of fingerprint or face lock.

This is an app that houses all your important digital identities in one place and you can use them offline as well.

You can save the profiles of 5 family members simultaneously on a single phone.

New Aadhaar app brings QR sharing, face authentication

A key highlight of the new app is its secure QR-based Aadhaar sharing feature. It is intended to make in-person verification faster and safer at places such as hotels, hospitals and government offices. Users can selectively share necessary details through a QR code without exposing their full Aadhaar information.

Authentication under the new Aadhaar system is more robust than before. In addition to OTP verification, users may now need to verify their identity through facial recognition or QR-based authentication, helping enhance security and curb misuse.