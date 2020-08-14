New Delhi: In a chilling incident which took place in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a man brutally hammered his 40-year-old son to death following an argument over a property dispute. “Veeraraju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot,” an official told news agency ANI. The incident took place on Wednesday. Also Read - Addicted to PUBG, AP Teenager Skips Food & Water; Dies After Playing Game Continuously For Days

The macabre act just outside their house at Pendurthi was caught on a CCTV footage. Veeraraju then went to the police and surrendered.

In the spine-chilling video, Veeraraju could be seen picking up a hammer, moving closer to his son sitting on a stool, from behind and then hitting him on his head. No mercy was shown by the father as he commits this bloody act. The son collapses in a pool of blood while the father continues to hammer him on his head.

Jala Raju was shifted to a hospital by the family members but he succumbed on the way.

A case of murder has been registered against the father. “We have recovered the CCTV footage and are investigating the crime from all angles,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Swarupa Rani.