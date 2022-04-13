New Delhi: “Made in India” COVID-19 vaccines have shown to provide more protection against coronavirus infection than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, said Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday. “It’s good that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are not introduced in India, because in countries like US people have taken the second and third booster dose and still many are getting infected with Corona but in India, our vaccines have given good protection, “Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - As Canada Faces 6th COVID Wave, NACI Strengthens Guidance on Booster Doses

He claimed in some of the countries where mRNA vaccines were given, “many people were hospitalised. “Cases were reported in those countries because they were not providing good protection against the viral infection,” he said. Also Read - To Make It Accessible To Everyone: Adar Poonawalla on Reducing COVISHIELD Price to Rs 225

Poonawalla further informed that India has exported around 10 crore doses of SII manufactured Covishield COVID vaccine to more than 80 countries so far. “Now, the demand for COVID vaccine has been reduced due to declining cases,” the SII CEO added. Also Read - 'Keeping A Close Watch on Situation': CM Kejriwal After Delhi's Positivity Rate Rises to 2.7% | Read Details

SII and Bharat Biotech have been major suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the government so far.

On Tuesday, after the government of India made ‘precautionary’ COVID-19 vaccine doses available to everyone above 18 years of age, SII had reduced the prices of Covishield vaccine to Rs 225 at private hospitals to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it.