New Delhi: A 2-judge bench of the Bombay High Court has struck down FIRs against 29 foreign attendees of March's Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, which emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot there in early days of the infection, observing that they had been made 'scapegoats'.

"A political government tries to find scapegoat when there is pandemic or calamity, and the circumstances show that there is probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them scapegoats," said the Aurangabad bench of the High Court while quashing the FIRs.

The bench, comprising Justices TV Nalawade and MG Sewlikar, further observed that foreigners holding valid visa to enter India cannot be stopped from visiting mosques, if they go there for religious practices or to offer namaz.

It further noted that there was a ‘big propaganda’ against the Tablighi Jamaat event, which took place in Nizamuddin in east Delhi.

“The circumstances and latest figures of COVID-19 in India show that such an action against the petitioners should not have been taken”, the bench also observed.

Notably, the 29 foreign nationals were booked for allegedly violating their tourist visa conditions by attending the said Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The foreigners are from countries like Ghana, Tanzania, Benin and Indonesia.

In April, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) blacklisted over 2,000 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat from entering India for the next 10 years.