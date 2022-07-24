Most Wonderful Tourist Destinations In Jharkhand: What comes to mind when you think of Jharkhand? Certainly it draws a flashback to school days when Jharkhand was listed in our geography books as one of the richest states in minerals. Despite Dhanbad and Jamshedpur being developed as popular cities, we still think of the state as a rather dull and boring place. However, a fact best known only to the residents of the state is that Jharkhand houses many touristy places. Some of them are religious, some are beds of natural beauty and others are planned cities and gardens, marvels of the architectural and engineering development.Also Read - Plant Trees, Enjoy Free Electricity: Jharkhand Govt Announces 5 Units Free Electricity For Planting Trees

Baba Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar

The Baidyanath Dham or Baidyanath Temple, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingams in India making it one of the major tourist destinations of Jharkhand. Every year, the famous Shravani Mela is held in Jharkhand during the Hindu month of Shravan and thousands of devotees visit the temple during this 30-day festival. The devotees of Lord Shiva offer the holy water on the Shiva lingam. However, the small shops and the small eateries around the place selling a variety of delicacies and local sweets like peda are also a major draw for the tourists visiting there. The temple opens at 4 am in the morning and closes at 9 pm at night.

Baba Basukinath Dham, Dumka

Baba Basukinath Dham is a renowned pilgrimage site in Dumka district of Jharkhand.Devotees throng this place during July and August, coinciding with the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. Vivah Panchami or Ram Janki Vivah Utsav is another festival which takes place at the end of the year. 'Palki Utsav' is also a part of the celebration. Innumerable people come to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Madhuban, Giridih

Madhuban is one of the tourist attractions among several places to visit in Giridih district of Jharkhand. It is a village where a temple, more than 2000 years old, is believed to exist. It lies in Pirtland Block and is a religious site for Jains. Samosharan temple and Bhomiyaji Asthan are the most important Jain temples in Madhuban. Jain scriptures, manuscripts and idols at the Jain museum make the tourists aware of the Jain history and culture. The museum balcony has a telescope through which enthusiasts can visualize the Parasnath Temple. The trek to Parasnath Temple starts from Madhuban and lasts along a stretch of 13 km at the northern side of the temple.

Dassam Falls, Ranchi

The fall of ten streams, Dassam is one of the best waterfalls located in Jharkhand. Dassam falls also called Dassam Ghagh is known for its mesmerizing sound. The fall is one of the major tourist destinations in the state. Dassam fall gets its name from the word ‘Da’ which means ‘Water’ and ‘Song’ which means ‘pouring’ in the Mundari language. Hence, ‘Dasong’ means the art of pouring water. The falls create an illusion of someone pouring water from the edge of the rock. Another significant characteristic of the fall is that it is comprised of a total of ten streams. The sound of the waterfall can be heard from a great distance.

Patratu Valley, Ranchi

Forty kilometres away from Ranchi is the breath-taking Patratu Valley, with its lush greenery, mesmerising views and misty mountains. Visitors can see the Patratu Dam on one side and an expansive green belt on the other. Almost as beautiful as the valley is the drive to this picturesque destination, where one can catch glimpses of the sparkling water and winding roads. Another attraction is the Patratu dam that offers boating services from 9 am to 5 pm.

These places are a proof that Jharkhand is not just wealthy in minerals but also houses some wonderful tourist places as well. Moreover, the state government has also launched a new Jharkhand Tourism Policy that is bound to give boost to tourism in the state. The focus of the policy would be on eco-tourism, said the minister.