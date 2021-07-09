Bhopal: Nearly 16 coaches of a goods train fell from a bridge after it derailed near Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh. Carrying coal, the goods train was coming from Korba in Chhattisgarh. As per the latest reports, the railway track situated on the bridge over the Alan River had developed cracks due to which several coaches of the train fell in the shallow river below.Also Read - VIDEO: Stampede-like Situation After People Rush to Reserve Vaccine Slot in Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

However, no casualty has been reported till now and rescue operations are underway. A video from the incident shared on social media showed several of the damaged coaches lying below while some, still attached, were seen hanging from the bridge. Moreover, the video also showed tons of coal spilling on the bridge and in the water below.

Madhya Pradesh | A goods train accident occurred due to the fall of a carriage on a railway bridge near Nigaura railway station near Chhattisgarh border. It was travelling from Bilaspur to Katni. Rail traffic movement remains unaffected

Reports suggested that the goods train was on its way to Katni in Madhya Pradesh. However, the rail traffic movement remains unaffected.