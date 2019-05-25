Indore: Three people, including a woman, were thrashed by cow vigilantes over rumours of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni.

The reports have it that the victims were travelling in an autorickshaw when the accused asked the vehicle to be stopped.

Videos of the incident, that are doing rounds of social media showed the men being pulled out of the vehicle, and then beaten with sticks. The men were taken turns and held against a tree while being subjected to the torture.

One of them was also forced to beat his wife with a slipper on her head, and while being ordered to chant ‘Jia Shri Ram’.

After the video did rounds of the social media, police arrested the five accused. A case was also registered against them

The five accused Shubham Baghel, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav, Sandip Uike and Shyam Deharia were also booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We came to know that Shubham Baghel had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon,” GS Uikey, the local police official said.

The official also told ANI that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases

The investigation into the matter is underway.

According to a News18 report, the victims were also put behind bars and booked under the Anti-cow Slaughter Act.