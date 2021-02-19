Bhopal: As many as 40 people fell ill after consuming food at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday. Out of these, four persons were shifted to the hospital after their food poisoning due to having foof at the event in Bamor village got worse. Also Read - Congress to Hold Half-day Bandh in Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow Against Fuel Price Rise

However, those hospitalised are said to be stable. An official said said a survey will be conducted in the village.

“Four persons were shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They are stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. A team will conduct survey in the village,” said CMHO, Gwalior.