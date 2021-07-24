Panna: Panna district SP Dharmraj Meena on Saturday informed that 5 persons were killed and 18 others injured in four incidents of lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh School Reopening: Physical Classes Permitted For 11th, 12th Students From July 26 | Read Full Guidelines

Giving further details, the SP said that the post mortem of one is still pending and the treatment of few others injured due to lightning strikes is underway and they are all in stable condition.

"A total of 5 causalities due to lightning strikes were reported in different villages in Panna district. Post mortem of one is still pending. Treatment of few others injured due to lightning strikes is underway. They are in stable condition," Panna district SP Dharmraj Meena said.

Madhya Pradesh | A total of 5 causalities due to lightning strikes were reported in different villages in Panna dist Post mortem of one is still pending. Treatment of few others injured due to lightning strikes is underway. They are in stable condition: Dharmraj Meena, Panna SP pic.twitter.com/0gix0Wh5GB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

According to district authorities, the incidents took place at Ureha, Pipariya Daun, Choumukha and Simrakhurd villages of Panna district on Friday.

While Simrakhurd, Pipariya Daun and Choumukha villages reported one casualty each, two women were killed in the lightning strike at Ureha, it was stated.

A 70-year-old man was struck by lightning when he ventured into a forest for grazing cattle in Simrakhurd, while another person died in Pipariya Daun and a 65-year-old man was killed in Choumukha, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rachna Sharma said.

Seven persons were injured in the lightning strikes in these three villages, she said. Apart from this, two women in their 20s were struck by lightning when they were working in a field in Ureha village, collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra said, adding that 11 others, who were injured the incident, are undergoing treatment at Panna district hospital.