Indore: Nine people were on Thursday killed and 23 injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. All those injured were currently treatment at a hospital nearby.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

The mishap took place near Gudh road, located about 25 km from here, at around 6.30 AM when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa, a police official said.

“The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others,” Rewa’s Superintendent of police Abid Khan said.

More details will soon be added to the story.