Hours after expanding his state cabinet by inducting five ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the cabinet expansion will be done after the lockdown ends.

"In view of COVID19 situation, the cabinet has been kept small. Cabinet expansion will be done after the lockdown ends," Chouhan said.

Earlier in the day, five ministers, including two from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Social distancing was observed throughout the 20-minute ceremony. Chief Minister Chouhan was among very few persons present at the swearing in ceremony.

After running the cabinet single handed for almost a month since the BJP toppled the 15-month-old Kamal Nath ministry last month, Chouhan decided to expand his cabinet on Tuesday.

Those who took oath today include Dr Narottam Mishra, Tulsiram Silawat, Kamal Patel, Govind Singh Rajput and Meena Singh.

Narottam Mishra is from Chambal-Gwalior, while Tiulsi Silawat is from Malwa region. Govinf Singh Rajput is from Bundelkhand, while Meena Singh represents Mahakaushal area. Chouohan himself took oath as the chief minister of the state on March 23.

The cabinet was expanded in the state at a time when the coronavirus cases climbed up to 1,485 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 76.