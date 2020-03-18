New Delhi: After the Congress pulled a ‘no-show’ on Tuesday’s hearing in the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the BJP’s petition for an immediate floor test in the state assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress has been demanding the return of its ‘missing MLAs’ who have been kept under BJP’s ‘captivity’ in Karnataka. Also Read - Lockdown: MP Govt Announces Rs 50 lakh Insurance Cover For Police Personnel, State Govt Staff

The top court is scheduled to hear the plea at 10:30 AM.

The petition was filed by BJP state president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, after Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the house till March 26 citing coronavirus concerns, defying Governor Lalji Tandon's directions of taking floor test.

Chouhan demanded that the Speaker, the CM and the Principal Secretary of the Assembly should be directed to hold the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly “within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as direction issued by Governor”.

Earlier in the day, the top court issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Governor Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker as well as his principal secretary on the BJP’s plea for a quick vote of confidence.

At the same time, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has requested its MLAs to be produced in the proceedings as a trust vote should be held in the presence of all the elected legislators of the assembly.

A day before the SC hearing, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon and said that BJP could bring in no-confidence motion if it suspected that his government does not have numbers. However, he ruled out a floor test asserting that his government has the numbers to run the state.

Notably, this is not the first time the Supreme Court is intervening between the Governor and Speaker. Earlier the apex court had intervened in four major instances — in the Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand cases in 2016, in the Maharashtra and Karnataka case in 2019. In all four cases, the court had ordered the floor test.