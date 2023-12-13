Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh CM Designate To Take Oath Today; Rajasthan Oath Ceremony On December 15

Today holds political significance in central India as Chief Ministers designate are poised to take their oaths of office in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Mohan Yadav is set to assume leadership in Madhya Pradesh, while Vishnu Deo Sai prepares to take the oath in Chhattisgarh.

Assembly Elections 2023: Today marks a significant political development in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, as Mohan Yadav is set to take the oath as the Chief Minister. The state has been abuzz with anticipation as the leadership transition unfolds. Mohan Yadav’s ascendancy to the position comes with expectations of new policies and directions for the state.

Simultaneously, in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai has been designated as the Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony for Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled for today as well, adding to the regional political dynamics.

In Rajasthan, another political event is on the horizon, as the oath ceremony for the Chief Minister is slated for December 15. This ceremony is expected to draw attention as it signifies the formal beginning of the Chief Minister’s tenure, accompanied by promises of governance, development, and the pursuit of the state’s welfare.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Join Swearing-In Ceremony In Chhattisgarh

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony.

“Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and on the basis of the discussions over it, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, multiple union ministers, multiple BJP state presidents and multiple BJP state chief ministers are all coming,” said Vijay Kumar Sharma.

On being asked about the formation of the cabinet, the BJP leader said that it is the CM’s prerogative, whether he does it tomorrow or after that.

Vijay Kumar also extended his wishes and greetings to the Madhya Pradesh CM-designate, Mohan Yadav.

“I have seen about him (Mohan Yadav) on social media; he is a very brave and very hardworking person. Many congratulations to him. I think Madhya Pradesh will reach greater heights,” he said.

Further, speaking on the alleged internal issues in Congress after the defeat in Rajasthan and Congress leaders blaming each other, Vijay Kumar said, “Different Congress leaders are making different types of allegations and Congress should understand that all these allegations are true. Not any single person’s allegations but all the allegations.”

The BJP leader suggested that the Congress should brainstorm as it is an old party and it needs to correct itself.

On being asked about the first course of action to be taken by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Vijay Kumar said, “Eighteen lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for poor people, which were kept on hold till now, will be the first signatures of this government by the Chief Minister and the entire cabinet on the same subject.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and his council of ministers will be taking oaths on December 13 in Raipur, a state government official said on Monday. Vishnudev Sai, over a telephonic call on Tuesday, invited former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij to attend the swearing-in ceremony, organised at the Science College grounds in Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies)

