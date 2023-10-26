Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BSP Or Congress; Who Will Emerge Victorious In Key Ambah Constituency?

Home

Ambah is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Ambah Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Ambah is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies is October 30. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will be on December 3. Ambah constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes(SC).

According to the ECI Constituency Data – 2018 report, in the Ambah constituency, there is a total of 2,11,685 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,17,038 are male voters and 94,642 female voters.

Ambah Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Kamlesh Jatav, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Neha Kinnar of the Independent Party, with a margin of 7,547 votes. Kamlesh Jatav managed to secure 37,343 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Kamlesh Jatav INC Winner 37,343 30.00% 7,547 Neha Kinnar IND Runner Up 29,796 24.00% Gabbar Sakhwar BJP 3rd 29,715 24.00%

Ambah Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Satyaprakash, representing the BSP, won the seat by defeating Banshi Lal Jatav of the BJP, with a margin of 11,288 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Satyaprakash BSP Winner 49,574 45.00% 11,288 Banshi Lal Jatav BJP Runner Up 38,286 35.00% Amar Singh INC 3rd 20,130 18.00%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Ambah Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.