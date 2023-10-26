Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Eyes On Second Consecutive Term In Bhind Amid Tough Fight With BSP

Bhind is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Bhind Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Bhind is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies is October 30. The counting of votes is slated to be held on December 3. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India(ECI)’s Constituency Data report, the Bhind constituency comprises of 2,52,552 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,40,870 are male voters and 1,11,678 female voters.

Name of State Term of Assembly Total No. of AC Seats Reserved for SCs Reserved for STs Madhya Pradesh 07th January 2019 to 06th January, 2024 230 35 47

Bhind Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Sanjeev Singh (sanju), representing the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) won the seat by defeating Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 35,896 votes. Sanjeev Singh (sanju), managed to secure 69,107 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Sanjeev Singh (sanju) BSP Winner 69,107 47.00% 35,896 Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi BJP Runner Up 33,211 22.00% Narendra Singh Kushwah SP 3rd 30,474 21.00%

Bhind Assembly Election Result(2013)

Speaking of the 2013 elections, Narendra Singh Kushwah, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the seat by defeating Sanjeev Singh (sanju) of the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), with a margin of 5,993 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Narendra Singh Kushwah BJP Winner 51,170 41.00% 5,993 Sanjeev Singh (sanju) BSP Runner Up 45,177 36.00% Dr. Radheshyam Sharma (m.d) INC 3rd 21,281 17.00%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Bhind Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

