Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP And Congress Go Head-To-Head At Gohad (SC) Assembly Seat

The Gohad Assembly Seat is a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat, and it has a large population of SC voters. The SC vote is likely to play a decisive role in the outcome of the elections. The Gohad Assembly Seat in Madhya Pradesh is poised for a close and exciting contest in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Gohad is a rural constituency in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. It is part of the Bhind (SC) Lok Sabha constituency and has a total of 218,774 voters, of whom 120,889 are male and 97,880 are female. The voter turnout in Gohad has been increasing gradually over the years, from 55.17% in 2008 to 59.32% in 2018.

Trending Now

Gohad has seen a shift in political fortunes in recent years. In the 2013 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by a comfortable margin. However, Congress bounced back in the 2020 by-election, winning with a significant majority. The outcome of the 2023 assembly elections in Gohad will be closely watched, as it will be a test of the Congress’ ability to retain the seat and the BJP’s resolve to win it back.

You may like to read

Gohad (SC) Assembly Election 2023: History

2020 And 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Gohad (SC)

The Gohad assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh has seen a shift in political fortunes in recent years. In 2013, the BJP won the seat by a comfortable margin, but the Congress bounced back in the 2020 by-election, winning with a significant majority.

The 2023 assembly elections will be a test of the Congress’ ability to retain the seat and the BJP’s resolve to win it back. The outcome of the election will also be influenced by the performance of the state government, the level of anti-incumbency, and the caste and communal composition of the electorate.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.