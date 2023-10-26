Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Hold Power in Dimani Constituency – BSP or Congress?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Who Will Hold Power in Dimani Constituency - BSP or Congress?

Dimani Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Dimani is one of the 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies is October 30. The counting of votes will be on December 3. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Dimani constituency comprises of 2,01,517 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,12,279 are male voters and 89,234 female voters.

Dimani Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Girraj Dandotiya, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 18,477 votes. Girraj Dandotiya managed to secure 69,597 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Girraj Dandotiya INC Winner 69,597 49.00% 18,477 Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar BJP Runner Up 51,120 36.00% Chhattar Singh Tomar BSP 3rd 14,456 10.00%

Dimani Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Balveer Singh Dandotiya, representing the Bahujan Samaj Party, won the seat by defeating Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidausa of the Congress Party, with a margin of 2,106 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balveer Singh Dandotiya BSP Winner 44,718 36.00% 2,106 Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidausa INC Runner Up 42,612 34.00% Shivmangal Singh BJP 3rd 33,308 27.00%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Dimani Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

