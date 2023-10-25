Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Secure Lahar Constituency For Fourth Consecutive Term?

Home

Lahar is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Lahar Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Lahar is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. The last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies will be on October 30. A total of 64,523 polling stations will be set up in the state. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3. Going by the ECI Constituency Data – 2018 report, in the Lahar constituency, there is a total of 2,44,103 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,34,806 are male voters and 1,09,292 female voters.

Lahar Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Dr. Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Rasal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 9073 votes. Dr. Govind Singh managed to secure 62,113 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dr. Govind Singh INC Winner 62,113 40.00% 9,073 Rasal Singh BJP Runner Up 53,040 34.00% Ambrish Sharma Guddu BSP 3rd 31,367 20.00%

Lahar Assembly Election Result(2013)

In the 2013 elections, Dr. Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Rasal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 6,273 votes. Dr. Govind Singh managed to secure 53,012 votes while the BJP candidate secured 46,739 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Dr. Govind Singh INC Winner 53,012 37.00% 6,273 Rasal Singh BJP Runner Up 46,739 32.00% Romesh Mahant BSP 3rd 34,585 24.00%

Lahar Assembly Election Result(2008)

Speaking of the 2008 elections, Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Romesh Mahant of the BSP, with a margin of 4,878 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Govind Singh INC Winner 57,745 46.00% 4,878 Romesh Mahant BSP Runner Up 52,867 42.00% Munni Tripathi BJP 3rd 2,918 2.00%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Lahar Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

