Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Secure Lahar Constituency For Fourth Consecutive Term?
Lahar is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Lahar Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Lahar is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. The last date for the nominations in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 constituencies will be on October 30. A total of 64,523 polling stations will be set up in the state. According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule of events, the counting of votes will be on December 3. Going by the ECI Constituency Data – 2018 report, in the Lahar constituency, there is a total of 2,44,103 registered voters. Out of the total, 1,34,806 are male voters and 1,09,292 female voters.
Lahar Assembly Election Result(2018)
In the 2018 elections, Dr. Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Rasal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 9073 votes. Dr. Govind Singh managed to secure 62,113 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dr. Govind Singh
|INC
|Winner
|62,113
|40.00%
|9,073
|Rasal Singh
|BJP
|Runner Up
|53,040
|34.00%
|Ambrish Sharma Guddu
|BSP
|3rd
|31,367
|20.00%
Lahar Assembly Election Result(2013)
In the 2013 elections, Dr. Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Rasal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a margin of 6,273 votes. Dr. Govind Singh managed to secure 53,012 votes while the BJP candidate secured 46,739 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Dr. Govind Singh
|INC
|Winner
|53,012
|37.00%
|6,273
|Rasal Singh
|BJP
|Runner Up
|46,739
|32.00%
|Romesh Mahant
|BSP
|3rd
|34,585
|24.00%
Lahar Assembly Election Result(2008)
Speaking of the 2008 elections, Govind Singh, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Romesh Mahant of the BSP, with a margin of 4,878 votes.
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Govind Singh
|INC
|Winner
|57,745
|46.00%
|4,878
|Romesh Mahant
|BSP
|Runner Up
|52,867
|42.00%
|Munni Tripathi
|BJP
|3rd
|2,918
|2.00%
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)
- Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)
- Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)
- Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)
- Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)
Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Lahar Constituency
- The final list will be updated soon.
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.
