Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP Continue To Dominate Gwalior Rural Constituency Amidst The Three-Party Struggle Of BSP And Congress?

The Gwalior Rural constituency in Madhya Pradesh is poised for a close and exciting contest in the upcoming assembly elections. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the seat for the past two consecutive terms, but the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are hoping to make gains in 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Gwalior Rural Assembly Constituency is a battleground constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the seat for the past 15 years, but the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the 2023 assembly elections. In the 2018 elections, BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwah defeated BSP candidate Sahib Singh Gurjar by a narrow margin of 2 votes. Kushwah has been the MLA from Gwalior Rural for two consecutive terms.

The 2023 elections will be closely watched, as they will be a test of the BJP’s popularity in the state. The Congress is hoping to capitalize on the wave of anti-incumbency against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

Gwalior Rural Assembly Election 2023: History

2018 And 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Gwalior Rural

Bharat Singh Kushwah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gwalior Rural constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, defeating Sahab Singh Gurjar of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a narrow margin of 1,517 votes. Kushwah secured 51,033 votes, while Gurjar polled 49,516 votes.

In the Gwalior Rural Assembly election of 2013, Ram Sevak Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) was defeated by Bharat Singh Kushwah of the BJP by 11,938 votes. Kushwah secured 52,445 votes, while Singh polled 40,507 votes.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

