Home

News

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Continue To Win Gwalior South Constituency Or Will The BJP Make A Comeback?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Continue To Win Gwalior South Constituency Or Will The BJP Make A Comeback?

The Gwalior South assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh is set for a close and exciting contest in the upcoming assembly elections. Indian National Congress (INC) will be looking to defend its seat against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Gwalior South, a battleground constituency in Madhya Pradesh, is poised for a fierce electoral fight in the upcoming assembly elections. The incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) will be looking to defend its seat against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The outcome of the Gwalior South assembly elections will be keenly watched by both parties, as it will be a litmus test of their popularity in the state ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Trending Now

Gwalior South Assembly Election 2023: History

2018 And 2019 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Gwalior South

In the 2018 polls, the INC’s Praveen Pathak defeated the BJP’s Narayan Singh Kushwah by a narrow margin of 121 votes. However, the BJP won the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections, with Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar defeating Ashok Singh of the INC by a comfortable margin of 146842 votes.

You may like to read

This year, the BJP will be aiming to capitalize on its recent success in Gwalior and wrest the Gwalior South seat from the INC. The INC, on the other hand, will be hoping to ride on the wave of anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP government in the state.

2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Gwalior South

In the 2013 Assembly election, Narayan Singh Kushwah of the BJP defeated Ramesh Agrawal of the INC by a margin of 16,267 votes.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.