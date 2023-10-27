Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Continue To Win Mehgaon Constituency Or Will The BJP Make A Comeback?

The Mehgaon Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2023 state elections. The Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat in 2018, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to make a comeback.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Mehgaon is an assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. It is part of the Mehgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Mehgaon is categorized as an urban seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, O P S Bhadoria of the Indian National Congress won the Mehgaon seat with 61,560 votes. Rakesh Shukla of the Bharatiya Janata Party came in second with 35,746 votes. The margin of victory was 25,814 votes.

Mehgaon Assembly Election 2023: History

2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Mehgaon

In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Choudhary Mukesh Singh Chaturvedi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Mehgaon constituency with 29,733 votes, defeating O P S Bhadouriya of the Indian National Congress (INC) by 1,273 votes.

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mehgaon

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the tables were turned, with O P S Bhadouriya of the INC winning the Mehgaon constituency with 61,560 votes, defeating Rakesh Shukla of the BJP by 25,814 votes.

The swing in votes from the BJP to the INC in Mehgaon constituency over the five-year period was significant. This suggests that the BJP’s grip on the constituency is weakening, and the INC is becoming a more viable alternative. The outcome of the 2023 Mehgaon Assembly election will be interesting to watch, as it will be a test of the BJP’s strength in the constituency.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

