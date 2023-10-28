Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Retain Its Gwalior East Seat?

The Gwalior East assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh is poised for a close and exciting contest in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. The incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) will be looking to retain its seat against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The Gwalior East assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on Friday, November 17, 2023. The counting of votes will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Gwalior East Assembly constituency falls under the Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency.

Gwalior Rural Assembly Election 2023: History

2020 And 2019 LoK Sabha Elections: Gwalior Rural

In the 2020 assembly elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Satish Sikarwar of the INC defeated Munnalal Goyal (Munna Bhaiya) of the BJP with a margin of 8,555 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the seat by defeating the INC. Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar of the BJP defeated Ashok Singh of the INC with a margin of 1,46,842 votes.

The outcome of the 2023 Gwalior East assembly elections will be closely watched. The INC will be looking to retain its seat, while the BJP will be hoping to wrest it back. The performance of the state government, the level of anti-incumbency, and the caste and communal composition of the electorate will be some of the key factors that will influence the outcome of the elections.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

