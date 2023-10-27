Home

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Win A Three-Peat At Bhitarwar Seat Or Will BJP Make A Comeback?

Bhitarwar Assembly Seat: The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will be a closely watched contest between the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The INC is hoping to win a three-peat in the state, while the BJP is hoping to make a comeback after being defeated in the 2018 election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The Bhitarwar Assembly seat is one of the most important seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The seat is located in the Gwalior district and has been a traditional stronghold of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2018 assembly elections, the INC candidate, Lakhan Singh Yadav, won the Bhitarwar seat with a comfortable margin. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Brijendra Singh Yadav, by a margin of 7.8% votes.

Bhitarwar assembly Election: History

Bhitarwar assembly Election: 2018 And 2013 Results

In the 2018 Bhitarwar assembly election, Lakhan Singh Yadav of the INC defeated Anoop Mishra of the BJP by a margin of 7.8%. The total voter turnout in the election was 72.0%. Lakhan Singh Yadav has won the Bhitarwar assembly seat twice in a row, in 2013 and 2018.

The BJP is hoping to make a comeback in Bhitarwar in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. The party has nominated Anoop Mishra as its candidate again. However, the INC is confident of retaining the seat. The outcome of the 2023 Bhitarwar assembly election will be closely watched by both parties.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations: 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.