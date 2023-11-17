Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Narendra Singh Tomar Casts Vote, Predicts BJP Wave

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 27.62 per cent while neighboring Chhattisgarh saw 19.65 per cent polling in the second phase till 11 AM on Friday, the Election Commission informed on Friday. Voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats began at 7 AM today.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Exuding confidence in his party’s victory, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar cast his vote in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls on Friday. Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Tomar asserted that a wave of support for the BJP was sweeping across the state, as per a news report covered by ANI.

Trending Now

Wave of BJP In Madhya Pradesh?

“There is a wave of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The atmosphere is in favor of the BJP. People are liking the schemes and development works of the central government and state government. On the basis of it, I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the government with a clear majority in the state. I have cast my vote, and here also, the atmosphere is in favor of the BJP,” Tomar said.

You may like to read

Tomar is in the fray from Dimani assembly seat in Morena district in the state assembly polls.

Taking about Dimani’s seat, the BJP leader said, “Dimani’s picture is also good, and its fortune is also good.

Madhya Pradesh Records High Voter Turnout

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 27.62 per cent while neighboring Chhattisgarh saw 19.65 per cent polling in the second phase till 11 AM on Friday, the Election Commission informed on Friday.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s all 230 assembly seats began at 7 AM today. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Paraswada assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held till 3 pm.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years, and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates. Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said. The counting of votes for the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.