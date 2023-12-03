Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Vote Count To Begin Shorty In Sagar, Panna, Chitrakoot, Rau And Patan

Live updates on Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results are imminent as the vote count is set to commence shortly in key constituencies including Sagar, Panna, Chitrakoot, Rau, and Patan.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: On November 17th, a record-breaking 77.15% voter turnout was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s single-phase assembly elections, marking a 1.52% increase from 2018. In a bid to unseat the ruling BJP, the Congress party is pulling out all the stops, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan even contesting from his stronghold constituency of Budhni. All eyes are now on the December 3rd results, which will determine the future of Madhya Pradesh’s political landscape.

Trending Now

Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to the assembly elections in the five states at India.com.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.