Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Voting Concludes In Single-Phase; More Than 70 Percent Voter’s Turnout Recorded

Madhya Pradesh had seen 60.52 percent voter turnout till 3 PM in all the 230 assembly seats that went to the polls on Friday. The voter turnout in the state was 45.40 per cent till 1 PM. Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 AM on Friday.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: In a resounding display of democratic spirit, Madhya Pradesh concluded its single-phase assembly elections on Friday, November 17, 2023, with an impressive voter turnout of over 70 percent. The polling process, which commenced at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM, was marked by enthusiasm and a sense of civic duty among the electorate.

Madhya Pradesh Recorded A Voting Percentage Of 71.16 Percent

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voting percentage of 71.16 percent, and Chhattisgarh saw a voter turnout of 68.15 percent at 5 PM on the 70 seats that went to the polls in the second phase of the election in the state, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

Nearly 5.59 Crore Voters Are Eligible To Exercise Their Franchise

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

Chhattisgarh has seen 55.31 percent voter turnout in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls till 3 PM. The turnout in Chhattisgarh was 38.22 percent cent till 1 PM,. Chhattisgarh has 90 seats and 20 seats went to the polls on November 7 in the first phase. The timing for polling is from 8 AM to 5 PM except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting was held from 7 AM to 3 PM.

For Chhattisgarh, over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling.

A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats for which polling is being held currently.

The main fight in both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh is between the Congress and the BJP.

The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons. The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

