Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Modi Steps Up Attack on Congress, Says INC Made It ‘Bimaaru Rajya’

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: As the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections draw closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the Congress party, accusing it of reducing the state to a ‘bimaaru rajya’ (underdeveloped state) and plunging it into deep trouble through rampant nepotism. He painted a stark contrast between the Congress’s misrule and the BJP’s efforts to revive the state’s fortunes, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

“Congress Made MP A ‘Bimaaru Rajya’, Alleges PM Modi

‘Congress made MP a ‘bimaaru rajya’. Congress, through its corruption and ‘bhai bhatijawad’, had pushed MP in a big ditch,” Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at a public rally at Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa on Sunday. Continuing its attack against the Congress, the Prime Minister said that if the grand old party is voted to power, it will put the state’s development trajectory in “permanent reverse gear”.

“Congress means to put the development vehicle in permanent reverse gear. You need to be wary of them,” he said.

PM Modi Warns MP Voters

The Prime Minister warned the voters of Madhya Pradesh not to get into the notion that the party has improved itself over the years.

“Don’t get the misconception that they have improved over the years but instead, their hunger has increased,” Modi said.

Warning the first-time voters against the Congress, the Prime Minister said, “First-time voters should be extremely careful, as you have not seen their rule. They were here when you were only eight-ten years old. You are not aware of their dangerous game. Ask your neighbors, parents, and elders about how the situation was then.”

Prime Minister Makes Promises To MP Voters

Prime Minister promised the voters that the state would be among the top ten economically prosperous states in the country in the coming years.

“In the 21st century, we need to take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of development. Do you want Madhya Pradesh to reach the top ten states in the country?” he said.

Expressing confidence that BJP will be winning in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi said,

“Next year, Lok Sabha elections will take place. The BJP will form the government for the third time at the centre.” Modi said that he does not want a speed breaker in the state when he is voted back to power in the Centre.

“I don’t want a speedbreaker, reverse gear government here in Madhya Pradesh. I need a speedy BJP government here so that I can fulfill my dreams…,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of infighting within its ranks in the states where they are in power, Modi said, “You can see the mess created in the Congress-ruled states. The Congress government is only busy fighting among themselves, they don’t have time for the public.”

The most prominent infighting within the Congress leadership in full public display was seen between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. It should also be noted that voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

