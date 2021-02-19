Bhopal: Protesting against the price rise of petrol and diesel, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday called for a half-day statewide ‘bandh’ on February 20. Issuing a statement, the Congress has urged the people of the state to cooperate and make the half-day shutdown a success. In the statement, State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the party would take out a rally on Saturday and request people to shut their shops. Also Read - Why Diesel And Petrol Prices Are Rising in India?

“People are in distress due to skyrocketing prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas. The government is busy collecting revenue and it is least bothered about giving relief to the public,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said in a video message to the media on Friday. Also Read - Petrol Prices Touch ₹100-Mark in MP, Minister 'Congratulates' PM Modi; Here's Why

“The Congress has given a call for a half-day bandh on February 20. I appeal to the people to join in the attempt to wake up the government. All should be part of it,” he added. Also Read - Viral Video: When Rahul Gandhi Hugged a Super-Excited College Girl During His Puducherry Visit | Watch

However, the milk booths, medical stores and hospitals will remain open during the bandh.

Meanwhile, MP Petrol Pump Owners Association secretary Nakul Sharma said additive-mixed petrol of a leading oil marketing company is now priced at Rs 101.85 per litre, while regular petrol is being sold at Rs 98.18 and diesel at Rs 88.82 in Bhopal.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Nath said those who came to power promising relief from rising prices were distressing people with prices hikes and inflation.