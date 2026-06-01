Madhya Pradesh begins process to implement Uniform Civil Code: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav

He stated that in the present era, there is no need for different customs and legal provisions governing married women across various religions.

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Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the State Government has initiated the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh. He stated that in the present era, there is no need for different customs and legal provisions governing married women across various religions. Madhya Pradesh now needs to move towards a Uniform Civil Code.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav noted that three states in the country—Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam—have already implemented the Uniform Civil Code. He said that the Madhya Pradesh Government has also decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Chief Minister shared this information in a statement issued to the media at the Mantralaya on Monday.

Suggestions to be Sought from People of Different Religious Communities

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that a high-level committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, has been constituted to examine the implementation of the UCC in the state. Eminent experts from diverse fields have been included in the committee. The committee will visit various districts and seek suggestions from members of different religious communities.

Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Through Dialogue and Consensus

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government is moving forward expeditiously towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code while maintaining harmony and balance among all sections of society. He said that the welfare-oriented State Government remains committed to the well-being of every section of society and that Madhya Pradesh is among the most suitable states for implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav further informed that the State Government has launched a dedicated website for the Uniform Civil Code, through which citizens can submit their suggestions and feedback.