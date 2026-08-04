Bus travel in THIS state to get costlier! Fares likely to rise by up to 25 percent; rates may spike to Rs 1.50 – Rs 1.75 per km

Bus associations demanded that fares be increased to Rs 2.50 per kilometre during the meeting. In response, the minister and officials informed them that the Fare Board had already decided to revise the fares, and a formal notification would be issued soon.

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New Delhi: What may come as concerning news for passengers travelling by private buses in Madhya Pradesh, bus fares on various routes across the state are likely to increase by 20–25% this month. According to reports, the authorities are preparing to revise the existing fare from ₹1.25 per kilometre to around Rs 1.50–Rs 1.75 per kilometre. A notification regarding the fare hike is expected to be issued later this month.

Currently, bus fares in the state are fixed at Rs 1.25 per kilometre. However, bus operators had demanded that the fare be increased to Rs 2.50 per kilometre. Fare Hike to Be Based on Fare Board’s Decision. A meeting was held at the state Secretariat on Monday to discuss the bus operators’ seven demands, including the proposed fare revision.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association General Secretary Jaikumar Jain, Vice-President Virendra Sahu, and other representatives.

Bus associations demanded that fares be increased to Rs 2.50 per kilometre during the meeting. In response, the minister and officials informed them that the Fare Board had already decided to revise the fares, and a formal notification would be issued soon.

Here are some of the details:

During the meeting, bus associations highlighted several issues related to providing smoother transport services for passengers.

The association opposed the nationalisation of bus routes, arguing that it would create difficulties for private bus operators.

The operators demanded the removal of the 15-year maximum age limit for buses.

They argued that any bus with a valid fitness certificate should be allowed to operate until the certificate expires, rather than being taken off the road solely because of its age.

Bus operators had already begun preparing for an agitation over their demands.

On July 26, bus owners from across the state met in Sagar and decided to launch an indefinite strike from midnight on August 7.

After the meeting on Monday with the government and the assurance of a fare hike, the bus associations have temporarily called off the proposed indefinite strike.

New fare rates to be clear after notification

The Transport Department is now expected to issue the official notification. Once the revised fares come into effect, bus passengers across the state will have to pay higher fares than before. However, the exact fare applicable on different routes will become clear only after the notification is issued.