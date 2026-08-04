Bus travel in THIS state to get costlier! Fares likely to rise by up to 25 percent; rates may spike to Rs 1.50 – Rs 1.75 per km

New Delhi: What may come as concerning news for passengers travelling by private buses in Madhya Pradesh, bus fares on various routes across the state are likely to increase by 20–25% this month. According to reports, the authorities are preparing to revise the existing fare from ₹1.25 per kilometre to around Rs 1.50–Rs 1.75 per kilometre. A notification regarding the fare hike is expected to be issued later this month.
Currently, bus fares in the state are fixed at Rs 1.25 per kilometre. However, bus operators had demanded that the fare be increased to Rs 2.50 per kilometre. Fare Hike to Be Based on Fare Board’s Decision. A meeting was held at the state Secretariat on Monday to discuss the bus operators’ seven demands, including the proposed fare revision.
The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association General Secretary Jaikumar Jain, Vice-President Virendra Sahu, and other representatives.
Bus associations demanded that fares be increased to Rs 2.50 per kilometre during the meeting. In response, the minister and officials informed them that the Fare Board had already decided to revise the fares, and a formal notification would be issued soon.
The Transport Department is now expected to issue the official notification. Once the revised fares come into effect, bus passengers across the state will have to pay higher fares than before. However, the exact fare applicable on different routes will become clear only after the notification is issued.
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