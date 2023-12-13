Top Recommended Stories

New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers To Take Oath Today, PM Modi To Be Present | Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Updated: December 13, 2023 8:13 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.
Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai are all set to take oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony.

Live Updates

  • Dec 13, 2023 8:13 AM IST

    PM Modi, Amit Shah to be Present in Both Events

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

  • Dec 13, 2023 8:10 AM IST

    Vishnu Sai to Take Oath at 2 PM


    Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 2 pm today.

