New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers To Take Oath Today, PM Modi To Be Present | Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai are all set to take oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony.

