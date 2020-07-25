New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Chouhan informed the same. Also Read - After 12-Year-Old Egg Vendor Refuses to Pay Rs 100 Bribe, Indore Civic Body Officials Topple His Cart | Watch

The MP Chief Minister, however, said that he would continue to review the COVID-19 situation in the state via video conferencing.

#COVID19 का समय पर इलाज होता है तो व्यक्ति बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाता है। मैं 25 मार्च से प्रत्येक शाम को कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक करता रहा हूँ। मैं यथासंभव अब वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कोरोना की समीक्षा करने का प्रयास करूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

“I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors…I will be participating in the daily COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing”, tweeted Chouhan.

Chouhan asserted that in his absence Ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang will hold meetings adding that, “I myself will continue to make every effort to control COVID-19 during treatment.”

A couple of days ago, Arvind Bhadoria, the Cooperative Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Though there were no symptoms, I got my test done as a precaution on Wednesday, and the report has come positive today (Thursday)”, the minister said in a video, appealing the people who came into contact with him to get their coronavirus tests done.

The minister had participated in many political events in the recent past. He had also visited Lucknow to pay tributes to the late Governor Lalji Tandon.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 26,210 and the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791. 507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866.

There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. No new coronavirus case was reported from 13 districts since Thursday evening while all 52 districts have active cases as of Thursday, officials said.

There are 2,839 active containment zones in the state.