New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday tested positive for coronavirus yet again, entering the tenth day of his admission to the hospital.

Officials of the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal, where the chief minister is admitted said that his condition was stable and has been meeting all his medical parameters.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development to reporters and said the CM will stay in the hospital for now and added that the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be a virtual one.

Chouhan had tested positive for the deadly viral infection last month and handed over crucial meetings to state ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang in his temporary absence.

He had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, and had said he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Earlier today, the chief minister shared a picture of a rakhi tied on him by nurse Saroj who is attending to him in the isolation ward.