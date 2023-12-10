By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Madhya Pradesh CM Suspense: Shivraj Or New Face? Legislators To Decide On Monday
The meeting, which would be held in the presence of three observers—Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head Dr. K. Lakshman and National Secretary Asha Lakra—is scheduled to be concluded by 7 PM.
Bhopal: After claiming a landslide victory with 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will finally select its new Chief Minister on Monday. At 4 PM, party MLAs will gather at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal to unanimously decide the Leader of the Legislative Party, effectively choosing the next Chief Minister. The meeting, which would be held in the presence of three observers—Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head Dr. K. Lakshman and National Secretary Asha Lakra—is scheduled to be concluded by 7 PM, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.
Trending Now
Suspense Remains On CM Post
Until then, suspense remains on whether the BJP’s central leadership will retain incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a record fifth term or a new face will be appointed. Political circles in Madhya Pradesh have been abuzz with speculation that the party is more likely to appoint a new face. But the key question is who exactly could replace Chouhan, who has not only ruled the state for nearly two decades but has established himself as the most popular politician in the state.
You may like to read
Political watchers are of the view that the BJP would decide the Chief Minister’s face keeping the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in mind and therefore, the caste equation would play a crucial role in the process.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Up For CM Post?
While some observers put the senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in first place as a successor to Chouhan being replaced, some others believe that an OBC face would be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
At this point, former Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s names are being speculated. Political watchers were also of the view that even if CM Chouhan is replaced, his consent will be crucial to deciding his successor.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Suspense
Two days before a crucial meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted the message “Sabhi ko Ram Ram” (Ram Ram to all) on social media. The post, accompanied by Chouhan’s picture with his palms brought together, sparked speculation as “Ram Ram” is used both as a greeting and as a parting message.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.