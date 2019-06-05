Bhopal: Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, joined the Madhya Pradesh secretariat on Tuesday. He assumed the charge as Chairman of the 17-member Narmada River Trust under the Madhya Pradesh government.

Immediately after joining, he demanded that a helicopter be provided to him within a week’s time so that he could conduct an aerial survey of the Narmada river.

“Now that I have been entrusted the headship of the trust, I want a helicopter as soon as possible for conducting an aerial survey of the Narmada River to ascertain the real state of the river considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. The helicopter will enable me to also ascertain the state of trees planted on the riverbank during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as well as the actual truth about the rampant sand mining in the river,” NDTV reported Computer Baba as saying.

The self-styled Godman used to be a close aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and enjoyed the status of minister of state under him. However, last year, he switched to Congress party.

Computer Baba had accused Chouhan of being a “hypocrite” and “full of deceits”. He claimed the government did little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river and ignored his proposals on issues such as the condition of cows.