Madhya Pradesh: As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers all over the country were busy extending wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, the Indian National Congress workers in Bhopal fried 'pakoras', as part of their unique protest over rising unemployment in the country on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1306499211853258757/photo/1

Young party workers put up tents on the road, fried 'pakoras', and shouted slogans against the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes have been pouring in from all quarters. While many are hailing the PM and his government for their schemes and initiatives, the opposition has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day or ‘Rashtriya Berojgar Divas’.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to raise the issue of growing unemployment in the country and it seems like his party workers followed suit.

यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।

रोज़गार सम्मान है।

सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी? Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

The trend, which soon went viral on social media, is being seen as a mark of protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the Modi government’s failure to create jobs and provide employment to the youth of the nation.

The latest figures from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that over two crore salaried class people have been unemployed during the last five months following the COVID-19 epidemic. Experts believe India’s job crisis is likely to deepen further.