New Delhi: After rapid surge in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,077 on Friday. The state’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases touched 14,297 as 191 people tested positive for the deadly virus, while the overall death toll reached 593 as four people succumbed to the infection. Indore has reported the highest number of cases, followed by state capital Bhopal. Also Read - China Did Not Report COVID-19 Outbreak in Initial Stages, WHO Takes U-Turn

A health bulletin said that no new coronavirus case has been reported in 15 districts, while two districts did not have any active case as on Friday. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar News: COVID-19 Helpline in Noida Receives Around 400 Calls Daily

For full list of containment zones in Madhya Pradesh click here Also Read - Tamil Nadu Crosses Grim Milestone of 1 Lakh COVID Cases With 4,329 Fresh Infections; Death Toll Over 1300

For containment areas map click here

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases, which took the total tally to 6,25, 544 cases. The death count rose to 18,213. A total of 3,79,891 people has recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The recovery rate is 60.72 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.The death count rose to 18,213. A total of 3,79,891 people has recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.72 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

With a spike of 6,328 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and national capital Delhi.

While Maharashtra has 1,86,626 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1,02,721 COVID patients. Delhi is on third spot with a total of 92,175 cases.