New Delhi: Arvind Bhadoria, the Cooperative Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The minister on Thursday released a video on social media in which he said that he was found positive for the coronavirus.

He said: "Though there were no symptoms, I got my test done as a precaution on Wednesday, and the report has come positive today (Thursday)."

The minister also appealed to all the people who came into contact with him to get their coronavirus tests done.

Bhadoria had participated in many political events in the recent past.

The minister had attended the meeting of the council and also visited Lucknow to pay tributes to the late Governor Lalji Tandon.