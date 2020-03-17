New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plea today seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to undertake floor test in the Assembly. Filed by former MP Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the plea, said the Speaker, the CM and the Principal Secretary of the Assembly should be directed to ‘hold the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as direction issued by Governor’. Also Read - Covid-19 Warriors: MP Doctor Turns His Car Into a Temporary Home To Protect His Family From Coronavirus

"It is submitted that on account of lack of confidence and resignation of 22 MLAs of Congress party out of which the resignation of six MLAs having been already accepted by Speaker, the government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been reduced to minority. It has no moral legal, democratic or constitutional rights to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha", the plea said.

Furthermore, it added,"The horse trading is at its peak. Therefore, it is essential that the floor test is conducted on March 16 itself as already directed by Governor so that it becomes absolutely clear as to whether the chief minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the majority of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha."

Notably, this is not the first time the Supreme Court is intervening between the Governor and Speaker. Earlier the apex court had intervened in four major instances — in the Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand cases in 2016, in the Maharashtra and Karnataka case in 2019. In all four cases, the court had ordered the floor test.

A day before the SC hearing, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon and said that BJP could bring in no-confidence motion if it suspected that his government does not have numbers.

“I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in the Assembly today. I said we’re ready for things within the Constitution, but we can’t go outside its purview. BJP has brought in no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers,” Kamal Nath said.

“If someone says, that we (Congress) don’t have the numbers, they can bring no-confidence motion. Why should I give floor test? What problem do the 16 MLAs have?” he added.