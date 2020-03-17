New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his government over a petition filed by the BJP demanding a floor test in the assembly. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud will take up the matter on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Also Read - Lockdown: MP Govt Announces Rs 50 lakh Insurance Cover For Police Personnel, State Govt Staff

Notably, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including leader of opposition in the state assembly, had knocked the door of the Supreme Court after Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the house till March 26 citing coronavirus concerns, defying governor Lalji Tandon’s directions of taking floor test.

While appearing before the SC, for the senior BJP leader and three-time chief minister Chouhan, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said,” The rationale in this case is that a floor test is required and usually the other side appears in such cases”.

Taking note of the submission, the bench said, “We will have to issue a sought notice and keep it for tomorrow morning.”

Earlier on Monday, a day before the hearig, CM Kamal Nath had ruled out a floor test in the Assembly, claiming he has the numbers to run the government in the state.

“BJP could bring in no-confidence motion if it suspected that his government does not have numbers. I met the governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in the Assembly today. I said we’re ready for things within the Constitution, but we can’t go outside its purview. BJP has brought in no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers”, he told reporters after meeting governor Tandon yesterday.