Man, out of jail a week ago, kills 16-year-old, eats brain, drinks blood

A shocking crime in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district has horrified locals after a man, recently released from jail, allegedly murdered a teenager and performed gruesome cannibalistic acts before being arrested.

India was horrified by a gruesome crime that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. A 16-year old boy was murdered by his cousin who recently served time in jail for killing his wife. Shockingly, eyewitnesses claim that after beating the victim to death, the accused ate portions of his brain and drank his blood.

Locals are living in fear following the murder and questioning how violent criminals are monitored post-release from jail.

Teen Heading To Meet Family During Festival

Bharat Vishwakarma (16) was visiting his sister in Samanna village in Damoh district during the celebration of Bhai Dooj when he was attacked.

Police said that the teen was walking to his sister’s house when the accused assaulted him from behind with an iron rod. He was then beaten with a hammer until he died at the scene. Villagers say they heard the victim screaming before seeing the accused strike the fatal blows at around 1:30 pm.

However, family members have stated that there were no problems between the two prior to the murder.

Witnesses Claim Suspect ‘Drink Victim’s Blood’

Hours after the brutal killing, eyewitnesses have come forward with their accounts of what they saw. Villagers alleged that after murdering Bharat, Patel approached the body and started acting erratically. “I saw him drinking blood from the boy’s head. He also tried to eat some flesh from his skull,” an eyewitness told reporters.

Locals attempted to stop Patel from further injuring the body and called the police. YouTubers also captured part of the attack, although it hasn’t been verified if Patel consumed the boy’s brain.

Accused Escapes, Then Is Chased By Villagers

Following the murder, Gudda Patel is reported to have attempted to flee the village towards some farms nearby. He still had the murder weapon in his possession, which included the iron rod and hammer.

Some villagers chased after him and started forming a mob around him while others were throwing stones. Police arrived at the scene soon after and arrested Patel following an hourlong search. Officers said Patel continued to act erratically even after being detained.

Suspect Previously Murdered Wife

Damoh police have conducted a preliminary background check on Patel. He was arrested last year in a murder case of his wife and was set free this March. “A case was registered at Singahi assembly place 5 months ago in which Gudda Patel had murdered his wife and later on he was released. He had completed 3-year jail term,” police said.

A preliminary inquest found that Patel may have been mentally unstable. A magistrate has ordered for a government hospital to evaluate the suspect for any mental illness.

Witness Statements Being Collected

Authorities are working to determine a motive for the murder and have registered the case. Officers are taking eyewitness and family statements and are questioning Patel. Videos and claims surrounding the murder are being investigated by police, specifically if Patel engaged in cannibalistic acts.

The victim’s family has stated that Bharat didn’t deserve to die and that his murderers should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

