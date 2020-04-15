Indore: In shocking incidents that have come to light from Madhya Pradesh, members of two families were compelled to rush to hospitals in their two-wheeler because they were refused ambulance services, NDTV reported. Notably, both the people in question are suspected COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Govt Must Take Precautionary Steps to Avoid Repeat of Bandra Gathering, Says Pawar

In the first instance, a resident of Indore had visited a hospital on Monday after he had a trouble breathing. He was given medicines and sent home, the man's brother told NDTV.

However, his condition deteriorated the next day. His family tried to summon an ambulance, but were refused. They then rushed the man to the outpatient department (OPD) of the state-run Maharaha Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on a small two-wheeler.

He was dead by the time man reached the hospital. Indore’s chief medical officer has refuted the allegation made the family.

“The man had gone to the hospital on Monday and returned home that day. On Tuesday he was first taken to a private hospital, from where he was referred to MY Hospital. But when he reached there he was declared “brought dead”,” Dr Jadia told the leading news channel.

In the second case, a man from Khandwa district was refused an ambulance by a hospital. He was reported to be suffering from blood sugar problem and high blood pressure. He was rushed to a hospital on a two-wheeler, but died on the way.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is worried about the rising number of novel coronavirus patients in Indore, which on Wednesday reported 117 more positive cases, taking the total count of such cases to 544 here. The city also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

So far, Bhopal has 158 cases, Jabalpur (12), Gwalior (6), Ujjain (26), Morena 14, Khargone (17), Barwani (17), Chhindwara (4), Vidisha (13), Hoshangabad (15), Khandwa (15), Dewas (7), Shajapur and Raisen (4 each), Sheopur (3), Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Satna (2 each) and 1 each from Betul, Sagar, Tikamgarh.

According to a bulletin released by the Health Department on Tuesday night, the death toll has gone up to 53 in the state. So far, 37 deaths have been reported in Indore, 6 in Ujjain, 5 in Bhopal, 3 in Khargone and one each in Dewas and Chhindwara.