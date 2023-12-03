Home

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: CM Chouhan Gives First Statement, Credits PM Modi As BJP Heads For Victory

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP heads for victory, in his first statement to the media.

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the polling held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan ahead of the announcement of the State Assembly Elections 2023 Results. Except Telangana where Congress is winning, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for victory in all other states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Ruling BJP appeared set to retain power with a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh elections with chief minister Shivraj Chauhan eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister, and at the party’s headquarters in state capital Bhopal were seen in a celebratory mood as counting of votes for the Assembly polls progressed on Sunday. In his first statement, CM Chouhan has credited PM Narendra Modi for the party’s potential victory..

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Credits PM Modi As BJP Heads For Victory

Incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people’s hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people’s hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family…I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people’s love for us was visible everywhere.”

#WATCH | #MadhyaPradeshElections2023 | Incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people’s hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine… pic.twitter.com/MHOUthgsRr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

The BJP though had fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan. Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ under which Rs 1250 are being transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state. Congress has described it an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party’s work for empowering women.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results

As counting progressed, as per the ECI, the BJP was leading in 137 of 230 seats, Congress on 57 seats while Gondvana Gantantra Party with two seats and Bahujan Samaj Party on one, at 10:28 am. Bharatiya Janata Party received 48.51 per cent votes while Congress 40.6 per cent votes. As BJP crossed the halfway mark of 115 in the state Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said, “We had said ‘Madhya Pradesh ke mann mein Modi aur Modi ke mann mein Madhya Pradesh’ – people blessed this drive…I am proud that with the work of booth-level workers of the BJP, we are fulfilling the resolution of 51% voting in every booth. I am proud of BJP workers, people have blessed PM Modi…”

(Inputs from ANI)

