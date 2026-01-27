Home

88 kms in 80 minutes: Good news for Madhya Pradesh as new Six-Lane Greenfield Expressway to open soon; Check updates on Agra-Gwalior expressway, Atal Progress-Way

Through the Agra-Gwalior Six-Lane Greenfield Expressway, travel time between Agra and Gwalior will be reduced to just 80 minutes.

Madhya Pradesh Expressway update: In a massive infrastructure update for the state of Madhya Pradesh, the year 2026 has brought renewed momentum to development in the state. With work underway on three major projects that promise long-term benefits for the public and farmers, the state is expected to witness significant improvement in its roadways infrastructure. In the recent update, several projects including the Agra-Gwalior Six-Lane Greenfield Expressway, the Atal Progress-Way and the long-discussed Kailaras Sugar Mill are expected to get completed, thus proving to be a big help to the people of the state. Here are all the updates you need to know about the Madhya Pradesh Expressways.

Details on Agra-Gwalior Six-Lane Greenfield Expressway

The 88.4-kilometre Agra-Gwalior Six-Lane Greenfield Expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 4,613 crore. Passing through Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Dholpur in Rajasthan and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the expressway will reduce travel time between Agra and Gwalior to just 80 minutes. In a matter of good news, the project is expected to improve road connectivity across states and make travel faster and more convenient for commuters, traders and transport services.

Atal Progress-Way project details

Another key project from Madhya Pradesh is the Atal Progress-Way. Also known as the Chambal Expressway, the proposed 400-kilometre stretch covers Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts. Readers should note that over the last eight years, the project has been surveyed three times and renamed five times, but it has remained shelved for the past three years.

MP’s Mohan Yadav government secures 4,000 MW power supply agreements worth Rs 60,000 crore

In another update, Madhya Pradesh took significant step towards ensuring full electricity supply across the state with the signing of power supply agreements for 4,000 megawatts of new thermal power generation capacity. As per a report covered by IANS news agency, the agreements were exchanged on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The deals involve major players, including Adani Power Limited, Torrent Power Limited, and Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited, with the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited. Under the agreements, 1,600 MW has been allocated to Torrent Power Limited with a proposed investment of Rs 24,000 crore, 800 MW to Adani Power Limited with Rs 24,000 crore investment and 800 MW to Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited involving Rs 12,000 crore.

