Madhya Pradesh: Six family members killed after fire breaks out at three-storey building in Seoni

Six members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at the residence of a jewellery trader in Jain Mohalla, Mahavir Ward, Chhapara, in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district.

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Madhya Pradesh Fire

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, six members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at the house of a jewellery trader in Jain Mohalla, Mahavir Ward, Chhapara, in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. According to the reports, around 10 people were present inside the house when the incident occurred. Upon receiving information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and managed to safely evacuate four people.

Reports further add that the incident took place at the residence of Kundan Lal Soni, a well-known jewellery trader and resident of Jain Mohalla. The fire broke out around 4 am when the entire family was fast asleep.

The flames quickly intensified, engulfing the house in fire and thick smoke. As news of the incident spread, panic gripped the neighbourhood. Local residents immediately alerted the police and fire department.

Firefighters and Rescue Teams Bring Blaze Under Control

Following the alert, police personnel and fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. SDOP Apurva Bhalavi, who was present at the scene, said over the phone that firefighters and rescue teams had managed to bring the fire at the jewellery trader’s three-storey house completely under control after considerable effort.

He further said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Three major fires erupt in Mumbai on Diwali night; no casualties

Three major fires broke out at separate locations in Mumbai on Diwali night, damaging several huts, shops, a commercial building and a garage, civic officials said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents, they said, adding that firefighters took more than nine hours to extinguish the blaze in the Dongri area.

The fire at Haji Kasam Chawl (row tenement) on Dr Maheshwari Road in Dongri was reported around 10 pm on Sunday. It was initially classified as a Level-I fire and later upgraded to Level-II.

A Level-I fire is generally handled with the initial deployment of firefighting resources, while a Level-II blaze requires additional personnel and equipment.