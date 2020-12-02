New Delhi: At least five persons, including three children, drowned after their small boat capsized in Tillari Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Wednesday, police said. Soon after the incident, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 5,000 for performing their last rites will be given to their families Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt In Process of Bringing Love Jihad Law: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The incident took place in the afternoon, when two women and three children were crossing the reservoir to reach a temple on the other side and their boat capsized midway, Agar’s sub-divisional officer of police Jyoti Umath said. Also Read - Love Jihad Will Not Be Allowed In Madhya Pradesh At Any Cost, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | WATCH

A rescue team later fished out bodies of all five victims identified as Ramkanya (35), Sunita (40) Jaya (13) Alka (13) and Abhishek (10), the official said. Also Read - Labrador to Undergo DNA Test to Settle Ownership Dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad

The deceased belonged to Lakha Khedi village in the district, the SDOP said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

