New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that state government jobs will be reserved only for local residents, for which his government is going to take necessary steps. The Chief Minister asserted that legal changes regarding the allotment of jobs to those who hail from the state will be introduced in upcoming days.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same”, Chouhan told reporters.

This comes days after Chouhan promised that priority would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state. In his Independence Day speech on August 15, the MP CM had said that the BJP government in the state will form such mechanism that will ensure employment to local residents on the basis of their Class X and XII mark-sheets.