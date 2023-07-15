Home

Madhya Pradesh Government Matches Centre’s DA Hike, Gives 42% DA to Staffers

We have taken a lot of revolutionary steps in the interest of employees. Now, we have decided to give 42 per cent DA (with a hike of 4 per cent) like the Centre from January itself," the MP Cheif Minister said in a tweet

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the arrears from January to June related to this increment will be paid out in three installments and that all employees within the Sixth Pay Scale will also experience a proportionate boost in DA. File Image: ANI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday the state government would match the Centre’s DA hike and give its employees a 42% dearness allowance, with retrospective effect from January 1. This will benefit more than seven lakh government employees in the state.

“We have taken a lot of revolutionary steps in the interest of employees. Now, we have decided to give 42 percent DA (with a hike of 4 percent) like the Centre from January itself,” the MP Chief Minister said in a tweet.

He added that the arrears from January to June related to this increment will be paid out in three installments and that all employees within the Sixth Pay Scale will also experience a proportionate boost in DA, as per the Economic Times.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government was in the news as, in reply during the monsoon session of the state assembly, it informed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made 2,715 announcements in the last three years.

Pending Assembly Elections This Year

Notably, state assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh this year. Two opinion polls have predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election. The ABP-CVoter survey has projected that the Congress could win 108–120 seats, while the BJP is projected to finish with a marginally lower tally of 106–118. The magic number to form a government in the 230-member assembly is 116, as per Financial Express.

What’s DA?

Dearness allowance (DA), sometimes known as a cost-of-living adjustment, is given by the government to active and retired public sector employees in India. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary to help offset the effects of inflation. DA is taxable, and employees must declare it when filing their income tax returns.

Dearness allowance (DA) rates are revised twice a year by the government. The change is usually implemented on January 1 for the period from January to June and on July 1 for the period from July to December.

