New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital on June 11 following complaints of breathing problem and fever, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Government to Face Floor Test Tomorrow as Governor Lalji Tandon Issues Orders

The news of his demise was put out on Twitter by his son and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ashutosh Pandey, who tweeted: “Babuji nahin rahe (my father is no more)”. Also Read - Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon mourns death of Krishna Sobti

The senior BJP leader, days after being hospitalised, was also diagnosed with liver and urine infection. His condition had worsened on June 16, following which he was put on ventilator support.

In his absence, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whom he succeeded as the 22nd Madhya Pradesh Governor, was given additional charge of the state. Before being moved to Madhya Pradesh, he was also the 28th Governor of Bihar and was succeeded by the incumbent Phagu Chauhan.

Born on April 12, 1935, Tandon was considered as a protege of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In May 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Lucknow seat, which Vajpayee had held for 4 consecutive terms since 1991.

A 3-term MLA, he also served in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, first under Kalyan Singh and then Mayawati.